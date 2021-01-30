Bridgeworth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after acquiring an additional 535,573 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20,277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after acquiring an additional 257,117 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,874,000 after acquiring an additional 168,154 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,467,000 after acquiring an additional 138,622 shares during the period.

VO traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.79. 957,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,762. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.27 and its 200 day moving average is $189.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

