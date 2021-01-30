Bridgeworth LLC Has $14.71 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.9% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned 1.19% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOO stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.25. 62,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,387. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $188.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.98.

