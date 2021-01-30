Bridgeworth LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,116 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 1.0% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000.

NYSEARCA:GBIL remained flat at $$100.12 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,976. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.25.

