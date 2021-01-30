Bridgeworth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 12.7% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $38,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,303,000 after purchasing an additional 137,339 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,371,000 after purchasing an additional 322,711 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after buying an additional 435,131 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,668. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $178.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.84.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

