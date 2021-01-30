Bridgeworth LLC Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Shares of KO traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,670,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,062,484. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $206.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.28.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

