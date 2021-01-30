Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.98

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.98 and traded as low as $16.32. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 7,364 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRID)

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

