BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Short Interest Update

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE BSA opened at $25.15 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 5.08%.

