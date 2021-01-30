Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $61.43. 16,091,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,471,566. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $73.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

