Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.5% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 29,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 54,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,091,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,471,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.25. The company has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a PE ratio of -558.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

