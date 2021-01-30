Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 29,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 54,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 772,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $61.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a PE ratio of -558.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

