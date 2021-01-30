Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.82.

BRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE BRX opened at $16.93 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 158.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 78.0% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.