Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after buying an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Broadcom by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after purchasing an additional 243,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $450.50. 2,207,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,167. The stock has a market cap of $183.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $439.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.76. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $470.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

