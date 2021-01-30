Brokerages Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Biomerica reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 69.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMRA. Aegis decreased their price objective on Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Biomerica in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biomerica stock. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Biomerica worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. 163,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,842. The company has a market cap of $80.10 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.47. Biomerica has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $23.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

