Brokerages Anticipate Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report $2.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.52 million and the lowest is $630,000.00. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $1.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $4.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $6.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.83 million, with estimates ranging from $1.08 million to $20.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

CUE opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $31.69.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Kenneth Pienta purchased 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,130.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 193,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 51,161 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 72.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

