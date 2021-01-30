Brokerages Anticipate Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will post sales of $11.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.00 million and the highest is $11.20 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $13.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $40.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.60 million to $41.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $57.33 million, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $64.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million.

FLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.45 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 67.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

