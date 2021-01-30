Brokerages Anticipate LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LAIX’s earnings. LAIX reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LAIX will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LAIX.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $35.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LAIX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 937,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,799. The company has a market capitalization of $92.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. LAIX has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

