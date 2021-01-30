Brokerages Anticipate Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Reed’s’ earnings. Reed’s reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reed’s will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reed’s.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 1,213.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Reed’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Reed’s by 69.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reed’s by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Reed’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REED stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,067. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.27. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

