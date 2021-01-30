Brokerages Anticipate Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Vapotherm posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.76). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vapotherm from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vapotherm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of VAPO traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 312,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,431. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $886.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of -1.50.

In other news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 21,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $594,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $51,840.00. Insiders have sold a total of 78,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,146 over the last 90 days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 520.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

