Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $65.20

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.20 and traded as high as $67.75. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at $66.77, with a volume of 314,945 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.72 billion and a PE ratio of -228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (TSE:BIP.UN)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.