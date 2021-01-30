Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,220,000 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 30,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPY opened at $17.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $19.13.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter worth $123,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 19.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

