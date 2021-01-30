Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) versus Arista Investors (OTCMKTS:ARINA) Financial Contrast

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) and Arista Investors (OTCMKTS:ARINA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brown & Brown and Arista Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brown & Brown $2.39 billion 5.12 $398.51 million $1.40 30.78 Arista Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brown & Brown has higher revenue and earnings than Arista Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Brown & Brown and Arista Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brown & Brown 18.02% 13.26% 5.81% Arista Investors N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of Brown & Brown shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Brown & Brown shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Brown & Brown has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arista Investors has a beta of -1.07, meaning that its stock price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brown & Brown and Arista Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brown & Brown 0 5 4 0 2.44 Arista Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brown & Brown currently has a consensus price target of $48.44, suggesting a potential upside of 12.43%. Given Brown & Brown’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brown & Brown is more favorable than Arista Investors.

Summary

Brown & Brown beats Arista Investors on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services. It serves commercial, public and quasi-public entities, professional, and individual customers. The National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, lawyers, optometrists, opticians, ophthalmologists, insurance agents, financial advisors, registered representatives, securities broker-dealers, benefit administrators, real estate title agents, and escrow agents, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities. This segment also offers outsourced product development, marketing, underwriting, actuarial, compliance, and claims and other administrative services to insurance carrier partners; and commercial and public entity-related programs, and flood insurance products. It serves through independent agents. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance through independent agents and brokers. The Services segment offers third-party claims administration and medical utilization management services in the workers' compensation and all-lines liability arenas, Medicare Set-aside, Social Security disability, Medicare benefits advocacy, and claims adjusting services. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Arista Investors Company Profile

Arista Investors Corp. administers and manages New York statutory disability benefits, New Jersey temporary disability benefits, and Hawaii temporary disability insurance. It offers employee benefits coverage, such as critical illness coverage, dental insurance, disability insurance, life insurance, and vision insurance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in New York, New York.

