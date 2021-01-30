BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.36

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $116.36 and traded as high as $129.14. BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at $125.60, with a volume of 29,703,065 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.36. The stock has a market cap of £12.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14.

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile (LON:BT.A)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

