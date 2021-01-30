BTSE Market Capitalization Achieves $7.10 Million (BTSE)

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One BTSE token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004799 BTC on exchanges. BTSE has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and $93,145.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BTSE has traded 44.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00131469 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00264310 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00066253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00065338 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,847.17 or 0.93701647 BTC.

BTSE Profile

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 tokens. The official website for BTSE is www.btse.com

BTSE Token Trading

