Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN.L) (LON:BMN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.07

Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN.L) (LON:BMN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.07 and traded as high as $20.00. Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN.L) shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 5,159,898 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £217.79 million and a PE ratio of 7.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

About Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN.L) (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of vanadium projects in South Africa. The company operates through four segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore Exploration, Coal Exploration, Vanadium Mining and Production, and Energy. It also explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and coal deposits.

