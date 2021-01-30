Bytecoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $35.81 million and approximately $94,967.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00404510 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000578 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

