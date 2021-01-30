BZEdge Market Capitalization Achieves $122,859.81 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. BZEdge has a market cap of $122,859.81 and $943.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BZEdge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BZEdge has traded 87.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001192 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048768 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00130773 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00263821 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00066016 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065027 BTC.
- yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,052.65 or 0.90971007 BTC.
BZEdge Profile
Buying and Selling BZEdge
BZEdge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .
