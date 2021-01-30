C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 39,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average of $95.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

