Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.42. Approximately 63,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 128,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.66.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.