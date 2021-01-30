Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSE) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSE) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.71 and last traded at $24.79. 26,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 27,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97.

