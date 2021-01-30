Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 137,881 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.20% of Cadence Design Systems worth $77,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $130.39 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,782 shares of company stock valued at $18,542,799 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

