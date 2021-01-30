Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Caesars Entertainment worth $16,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $81,932,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,075,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,060,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,060,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,130,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Macquarie lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $661,523.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $115,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,504 shares of company stock worth $5,969,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CZR opened at $70.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $82.34.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

