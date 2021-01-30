CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Short Interest Down 53.3% in January

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,500 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 613,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CAI stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 136,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11. CAI International has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $576.08 million, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAI shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CAI International in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

In other CAI International news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $286,810.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,329.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 522.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 8,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CAI International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CAI International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

