CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.60

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and traded as low as $32.16. CAI International shares last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 136,860 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of CAI International in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Get CAI International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.11.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $286,810.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,329.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CAI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 496,864.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 5,028,270 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CAI International by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.