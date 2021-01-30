Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.11

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and traded as low as $5.04. Cairn Energy shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 1,120 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.25.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

