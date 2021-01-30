Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $67,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 180,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 119,923 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securiti reduced their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.15.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

