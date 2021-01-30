Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $12,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,974,444,000 after buying an additional 618,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,334,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,870,107,000 after buying an additional 136,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,764,816,000 after buying an additional 382,899 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,056,296,000 after buying an additional 294,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,495,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $788,016,000 after buying an additional 176,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.31.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $261.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.52.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.