Calamos Advisors LLC Has $10.28 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48,827 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,090,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,643,000 after purchasing an additional 644,150 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $321.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.25. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

