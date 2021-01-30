Calamos Advisors LLC Has $11.71 Million Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 344,803 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of CEMEX worth $11,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Santander cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

NYSE CX opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. Research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

