Calamos Advisors LLC Has $12.95 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 34,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average of $72.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.