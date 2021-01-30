Calamos Advisors LLC Has $15.24 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU opened at $361.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $398.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.67.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.