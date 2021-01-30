Calamos Advisors LLC Has $17.65 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 21.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $145.67 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.12 and its 200-day moving average is $136.39.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.72.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.