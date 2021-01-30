Calamos Advisors LLC Has $18.85 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,968 shares of company stock worth $2,844,705 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $701.26 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $722.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $638.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

