Calamos Advisors LLC Has $19.84 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,124 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Sysco worth $19,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Sysco by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Sysco by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Sysco by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,021.43, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

