Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $20,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,735,000 after buying an additional 859,517 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 88.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,159,000 after purchasing an additional 305,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,380,000 after purchasing an additional 471,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

NYSE COF opened at $104.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,441 shares of company stock worth $27,142,033. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.