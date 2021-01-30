Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of SiTime worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 71.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after purchasing an additional 257,980 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 189.3% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 253,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 165,620 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,336 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $8,470,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 9,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $764,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,247,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,960 shares of company stock worth $7,086,861. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $122.05 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $143.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -176.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.13 and a 200-day moving average of $87.36.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. On average, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.