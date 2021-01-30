Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,308,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 536,131 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $37,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 11.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in AT&T by 15.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 22,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $222,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.63 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.