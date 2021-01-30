Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 11,588 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,597 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,588 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $40.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

