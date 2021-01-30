Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 12,621 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,621 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of SLM worth $14,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 836.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 396.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,244 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in SLM by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,758,000 after buying an additional 2,169,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in SLM by 65.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,235,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,352,000 after buying an additional 2,069,157 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.40. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

