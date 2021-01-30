Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 15,688 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,688 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

NYSE XOM opened at $44.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

