Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,749 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,432 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.67.

Shares of ADSK opened at $277.43 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.13 and its 200-day moving average is $259.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 144.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

